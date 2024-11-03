Tense battles in round one of Robin Aston Trophy

The first round of the Banbury Table Tennis League’s Robin Aston Handicap Trophy produced two nail-biting finishes involving two of the league’s strongest teams drawn against much lower-ranked opposition.

The handicap point system, based on league ranking, means every point can be critical.

Division One title favourites Ratley A travelled to Shipston C. They chipped away at the points deficit throughout the evening and led after the sixth match. The Shipston C trio of Mark Walton, Steve Kay, and Adam Sherriff dug in however and after all nine of the singles matches had been played, Ratley led by five points and were expected to complete the victory in the doubles, despite a 24-point start for Shipston. When Brain Hobbill and Matt Rayner took the first game 11-2 for Ratley, the tie looked to be decided.

But Kay and Walton had other ideas and produced a great effort to take seven points in the second set. They then took a surprise 5-3 lead in the final set, leaving them one point from the win. Ratley took the next five points to lead 8-5, but another point for Shipston secured the win by the narrowest of margins 331-330.

Fellow Division One high-fliers Millennium A were involved in a thriller against Shutford C.

Millennium had taken the lead after game three, but Shutford were resolute and utilised their large handicap credit to keep within touching distance.

With two games to play it looked to be all over with a lead of 13 points in Millennium’s favour. However, Ross McCrae produced the performance of his life to not only take points from one of the league’s top players, Jack Shardlow, but to also win a set against him to put Shutford ahead 297-294.

With just the doubles to play and a 25-point credit, Shutford were odds-on to win. Millennium though were ruthless, using all of their experience to take the game 11-0, 11-1, 11-2, and emerge victorious 327-325.

Defending champions Ratley C eased past Millennium B 388-316, whilst the Shutford B team of Derek Oxley, Mike Starkie and James McFarlane edged past fellow Division Three team Bodicote H 302-292.

Two Bloxham sides successfully hosted Tadmarton A and B teams to progress to round two.

The experienced Jim Jackson was joined by Lewis Genney and Richard Anstis for Bloxham C, who beat Division One side Tadmarton A 359-330.

Bloxham A overcame Tadmarton B 302-283, Bloxham B eased past Millennium C and Bodicote G easily defeated club mates Bodicote D.