Team Cherwell set the pace at Banbury parkrun

The latest Banbury parkrun was a memorable occasion, headlined by Team Cherwell Triathlon Club, with 35 club members leading the charge in a special “Chase the Pacemaker” event.

The morning’s crisp frost gave way to sunshine, setting the stage for a fun and welcoming atmosphere for all 254 participants—including enthusiastic parkrun tourists from Weymouth, York, Alexandra Palace, Leicester, and Desborough.

The "Chase the Pacemaker" challenge saw Team Cherwell members done a blue bib and set paces between 20 - 35 minutes and 60 minutes, giving runners the perfect opportunity to push themselves toward a new 5k personal best (PB). The result? An incredible 45 PBs achieved!

Run Director Steve Hearn, a dedicated Team Cherwell member who has volunteered over 300 times, was thrilled with the club’s involvement. “The club provided so many volunteers that we were able to include 10 pacers alongside the usual volunteer team,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sue Willis, Team Cherwell committee member, engaged with runners at the club’s tent, answering questions about triathlon and dispelling myths about what it takes to become a triathlete. The event was also a great opportunity to promote the upcoming Banbury Triathlon on May 18 at Woodgreen Leisure Centre.

Steve summed up the morning perfectly: “There was an incredible atmosphere, with lots of interest in the club—although that might have been down to the sweet treats at our tent!”

With such a successful event, Team Cherwell has certainly left its mark on Banbury Parkrun, inspiring many to set new goals and perhaps even take on their first triathlon.