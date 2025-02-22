Tadmarton A secure another crushing win in Banbury Table Tennis League.

In Division 1 of the Banbury Table Tennis League Tadmarton A scored yet another resounding win, easing past Bodicote A 9-1.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Gorman and Barry Hook were undefeated, Paul Rowan took the sole point for Bodicote with a win against Jason Tustain.

Bodicote B slumped to a second heavy defeat in consecutive weeks, this time against Millennium A. Michael Harrison and Peter Harris were undefeated for Millennium with Jack Garner adding two wins. Iko Jakob scored the sole success for Bodicote and came close to adding a second against Harris. Dominic Barker was unlucky in losing one of his singles as well as the doubles in close five-setters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Smith once again was undefeated for Shipston A in his singles but was unable to prevent Ratley B running out 7-3 winners. Alan Cotton, Earl Sweeney and John Price scored the points for Ratley. Bodicote C moved away from the relegation places with a 7-3 win over bottom of the table Millennium B. Joseph Fisher was undefeated, with Paul Rowan adding two wins and Neil Buzzard a further point. Ethan Morgan took two wins for Millennium.

In Division 2 the top of the table clash between Bloxham A and Shutford A was postponed. Tadmarton B stayed in third place with a 6-4 win over Shipston B. Paul Waller was player of the match with three wins. Mick Hawkins added two points and paired up with Waller to take the doubles. Chris Dickens scored two wins for Shipston. Millennium C and Bodicote F shared the points in their fixture. Jason Crocker won all three singles for Bodicote, Colin Astbury and Bob Clarke took two wins apiece for Millennium. Zach Crocker and Jonathan Pape added a win each for Bodicote and Millennium respectively.

The battle for the Division 3 title is shaping up for an exciting climax. Second-placed Shutford B stepped up the pace with a fine 7-3 win over leaders Bloxham C. Derek Oxley, Ant Pugh and Mike Starkie all scored two wins, but none was able to overcome player of the match Malcolm Charles. Bloxham B remain close behind in third place with two games in hand. They swept past a depleted Shutford C side 9-1. Paul Harris and Patrick Foley were undefeated, with Sam Webb adding a further win. Shipston C defeated Bodicote H 8-2. Adam Sheriff was undefeated, while Andy Smith and Steve Kay added two wins each. Alan Smith took the only points for Bodicote.