Tadmarton A extend their lead at the top with convincing win

Tadmarton A extended their lead at the top with convincing win.

Tadmarton A extended their lead in Division One of the Banbury Table Tennis League following a comfortable 9-1 win over a depleted Millennium A side.

Tony Gorman and Simon Nolan were undefeated, but both were pushed to five sets by Ethan Morgan. Barry Hook picked up two further wins, while Peter Harris scored the sole point for Millennium.

Ratley A stay in third after a 6-4 win over Bodicote C. Alan Cotton and Clive Irwin took two singles apiece and combined to win the critical doubles, while Wally Warburton added a further point. Paul Rowan and Joseph Fisher both won two singles for Bodicote. Ratley B fought hard for a 6-4 victory over Bodicote B. Alan Cotton led the way with 3 singles wins as well as the doubles with Clive Irwin. John Price and Irwin both won one of their singles. Iko Jacob was the top player for Bodicote with two wins with Dominic Barker and Philip Blowey unlucky to only pick up only one win each.

Three wins for Harry Smith were the only points Shipston A recorded in a 7-3 defeat against Bodicote A. Roald Myers, Toby Dow and Gary Jackson took the points for Bodicote.

Shutford A recorded two victories in the week to establish a strong lead at the top of Division 2. First, they defeated Bodicote D 9-1 to remain top of Division 2. Andrew Sabin and Sean O’Keeffe won all of their singles together with the doubles, with Nicholas Walker adding a further two wins. Martin Bird gained a consolation point for Bodicote. The same trio then defeated Bodicote E 7-3, with O’Keeffe again undefeated. Changli Wang scored two wins for Bodicote.

Tadmarton B edged past Millennium C 5-4 with both teams only able to field two players. Paul Waller was undefeated; Peter Jackson added a win. Colin Astbury and Bob Clarke scored the points for Millennium.

Jason Crocker was undefeated as Bodicote E shared the points with Shipston B. Crocker paired up with son Zach to take the doubles as well, while Nick Morgan and Chris Dickens scored two wins apiece for Shipston.

Bloxham C lead Division 3 following an 8-2 win over Shutford C. Malcolm Charles was undefeated, with Jim Jackson and Lewis Genney adding a further two points each, while Kirsten Hapugoda recorded the only points for Shutford.

Shutford B are in second following a 9-1 win over Shipston C. Derek Oxley and Mike Starkie won all of their singles as well as the doubles, while Ant Pugh added a further two points. Shipston were in action against Ratley C later in the week, this time going down 4-6. David Grysakowski led the way for Ratley with 3 wins and paired up with Colin Simpson to take the doubles. Steve Kay took two wins for Shipston. Bloxham B lost ground on the leaders after being held 5-5 by Bodicote H. Harry Hunt was again the star player for Bodicote with three wins, Alan Smith added two victories. Ian Critchley took two singles wins for Shipston and took the doubles with Paul Harris.

The flagship tournament of the Banbury Table Tennis League, the ‘Top 12’ takes part at Stonecroft Barns Oxhill CV35 ORH on Sunday 2nd February at 10.30am. All are welcome to spectate.