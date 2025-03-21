Tadmarton A and Shutford A take Banbury table tennis titles

The destination of the top two divisions in the Banbury Table Tennis League has been decided.

Tadmarton A won the Division 1 title for the second year running following a 10-0 win against Ratley B.

Ratley could only field two players, but it is unlikely that a third player would have altered the outcome given the superiority of the Tadmarton squad this season. On this occasion Barry Hook, Tony Gorman and Jason Tustain took all the points for Tadmarton, with Simon Nolan rested.

Millennium A were held to a 5-5 draw by Shipston A. Harry Smith with another three wins is now only 2 points behind third-placed Jack Shardlow in the league rankings. Shardlow picked up two wins for Millennium as did Pete Harris, with Ethan Morgan adding a further point. Captain Sam Smith paired up with brother Harry to take the doubles for Shipston. Bodicote A squeezed past their club C team 6-4, led by three wins from Gary Jackson. Dom Barker took two wins for the C side, Kannan Nithi added another and Barker and Phil Blowey took the doubles.

Shutford A with a strengthened squad have taken the second division title, a year on from winning division 3. Andrew Sabin won his three singles; Nicholas Walker took two wins and the pair won the doubles to give them a 7-3 win over Bodicote E. Changli Wang was the pick of the Bodicote team with two wins.

Shipston B had a comfortable 9-1 win over a depleted Millenium C side. Nicholas Morgan and Christopher Dickens were undefeated and Tadge Sabatowski added two points. Johnathan Pape took a consolation win for Millennium. Bodicote F and Tadmarton B shared the points in their encounter. Jason Crocker led the way for Bodicote with 3 wins. Paul Waller and Mick Hawkins took two wins apiece for Shipston.

The Division 3 title remains undecided. Bloxham B slipped to a 3-7 defeat against leaders Shutford B and remain in third but could still take top spot if they win their two games in hand. Ant Pugh was player of the match with three wins for Shutford, supported by two wins from Mike Starkie and a further point from Derek Oxley. Ian Critchley took two points for Bloxham with a point from Paul Harris. Bloxham C following a 7-3 win against Bodicote H are currently in second place. Richard Anstis, Lewis Genney and Dawn Jackson all took two wins for Bloxham, but none of them could find a way past youngster Harry Hunt from Bodicote.

John Keen was player of the match for Bodicote G as they shared the points with Ratley C. Colin Simpson and Ben pick took two wins each for Ratley. Three wins for Steve Kay saw Shipston C defeat Shutford C 7-3. Andy Smith added two wins for Shipston, while Rod Haddrell took two points for Shutford.