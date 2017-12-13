SWR put new car through paces

Honda Civic squad SWR continued its strong preparations for the new-for-2018 TCR UK series at a cold but dry Brands Hatch Indy Circuit.

Revealing its eye-catching blue chrome and black livery for the first time, the Chipping Norton outfit’s JAS-built Honda Civic Type-R again ran like clockwork throughout the ‘demo day’ which was organised to provide prospective drivers with a chance to find out more about the TCR UK concept.

Our Honda ran very reliably and we had some good feedback from the drivers we worked with SWR team boss Ken Page

Seven manufacturers were represented. SWR will be making its first foray into touring car racing in 2018 in TCR UK with a pair of Honda Civic Type-R racers, the team’s second car is due to arrive in January.

SWR team boss Ken Page said: “We had a good day of it, very productive, and it was a good advertisement for the championship ahead of next year. Everyone at TCR UK looked after the teams and drivers well and it was fantastic to see so many manufacturers there, it shows the popularity of the category already.

“Our Honda ran very reliably and we had some good feedback from the drivers we worked with, overall the team made some good steps forward and we’re very happy with how things are going.

“It was great to run the car in its proper livery for the first time too, the blue chrome looks fantastic on track, and there definitely seems to be a lot of interest in the concept of TCR UK.”

Drivers interested in testing opportunities or race seats in TCR UK with SWR should contact Ken by calling 08454 020402 or email ken.page@walkinshawperformance.co.uk.