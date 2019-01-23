SWR get a boost ahead of new series

Second-year touring car squad SWR says it is encouraged by signals coming from the organisers of the TCR UK Championship, with just over three months to go until the start of the eagerly awaited 2019 season.

Relishing the second year of TCR UK after an impressive maiden season of touring car racing last year, where the Chipping Norton team claimed one victory and three other podium finishes, SWR is currently in discussions with several drivers to pilot its proven Honda Civic Type-R.

At the Autosport International Show at Birmingham NEC, TCR UK was in the spotlight with newly announced chief operating officer David Sonenscher promoting the championship and its growth.

Along with welcoming the appointment of Sonenscher, who has strong links to the WSC Group which is behind the overall global TCR concept, SWR is confident the category’s second season will cement TCR UK as a headline option for drivers looking to progress from junior ‘tin top’ racing.

SWR team boss Ken Page said: “It was great to hear David [Sonenscher] at Autosport International speaking so positively about the championship, the plans for this season and the longer term future.

“The foundations which were laid last year in TCR UK will provide a great platform on which to build for the second season, and we can’t wait to be back out there with our Honda Civic.

“Jen Mouratsing, Mark James and the team did a great job last year, we thoroughly enjoyed being part of TCR UK and with David coming onboard to head-up the organisation the championship can only get stronger.

“There is a lot of positivity surrounding TCR UK, and some great developments like the overseas round at Spa, so there is a lot to offer drivers aiming for a career in touring cars.”

The TCR UK Championship will begin at Snetterton in Norfolk in April before then travelling to Oulton Park in Cheshire ahead of the Spa-Francorchamps in June. Croft in North Yorkshire will host the mid-point in July, ahead of visits to Brands Hatch and Silverstone. The championship concludes in October at Donington Park.

Drivers considering the TCR UK series or who are interested in winter testing can contact Ken Page on 0845 4020402.