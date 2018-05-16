Steiner takes positives from mixed fortunes in Spain

Team boss Guenther Steiner preferred to focus on the positive rather than dwell on the negative following Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Kevin Magnussen delivered another points-paying performance for the Haas F1 Team by finishing a strong sixth at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

It was a best-of-the-rest result, with only the heavy-hitters of Formula One ahead of him, as Mercedes, Red Bull and Scuderia Ferrari comprised the top-five.

At the other end of the racing spectrum was Magnussen’s Banbury team-mate Romain Grosjean. An opening-lap spin on turn three sent Grosjean across the racing line and into the paths of Nico Hulkenberg’s Renault and Pierre Gasly’s Toro Rosso. All three walked away from the accident unharmed but each saw their race end before it ever really began, as Grosjean was credited with an 18th-place finish.

Magnussen’s drive to his third top ten of the year began from seventh on the grid. It was a relatively straightforward affair, with Magnussen picking up sixth place when Kimi Räikkönen retired his Ferrari after 25 laps.

Combined with Magnussen’s massive advantage over his nearest pursuer, his sixth-place position was secure along with eight valuable championship points.

Steiner said: “A good day but it could’ve been better. Romain made up positions at the start but the car spun around and his race ended early.

“Kevin did a solid job, there was never a threat for his position. All in all, a good day, and again we showed that we’re in the top of the midfield at the moment.

“We’re really looking forward to going to Monte Carlo to get some more points.”

Magnussen said: “It’s been a strong performance and I think we deserved to get the kind of points we’ve scored in Bahrain and here.

“We should be able to score points at every race, and we have had the car to do that, so it’s good to get some good points on the board.

“I’m happy we’re back more in our deserved position in the constructors’ championship, as well. We just need to keep this level up and continue to score regularly.”

Grosjean added: “I lost the rear end in turn three and I just spun. If you look at the footage, I had wanted to avoid contact with my team-mate.

“Kevin had a bit of a wobble, I lifted off the throttle, and then the car just went, there wasn’t much I could do. I’m sorry for the others that were involved but Kevin had a good race, which is good for the team.”