Steiner satisfied with another double top-ten finish

Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner was delighted to get another double-points finish in Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Banbury team earned a double-points result for the fourth time with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finishing eighth and ninth, respectively, in the penultimate round.

It was a good result to have both cars in the points Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner

Grosjean overcame damage to his car on the opening lap while Magnussen recovered well from a poor qualifying session to make the top ten again.

The six points from the collective result of Grosjean and Magnussen at Autódromo José Carlos Pace in São Paulo allowed Haas to solidify its fifth-place standing in the constructors’ rankings.

Steiner said: “It was a good result to have both cars in the points. Everybody did a great job over the whole weekend and this is what you get when you do a good job.”

Grosjean said: “With the damage we had on the car following lap one, I’m impressed. We lacked about a second of down force on the car. Being able to do those lap times, I think we did an amazing job on the set-up.”

Magnussen added: “I’m happy for the team to get a double-points finish again. It’s good to bounce back from Saturday when I didn’t really qualify where I should have. We did some damage limitation, I’m happy we leave with points.”