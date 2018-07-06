Steiner looks to Silverstone with a lot more confidence

Banbury’s Haas F1 Team head into this weekend’s British Grand Prix on the back of an excellent result in Austria.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen delivered the team’s best collective result in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Grosjean finished fourth and Magnussen came home fifth to help the team to an impressive fifth in the constructors’ standings, nine races into the 21-race calendar. Haas’ tally of 49 points so far this season surpasses last year’s total, where the team finished eighth.

Sunday’s haul of 22 points saw Haas leapfrog Force India and McLaren and sit within striking distance of the factory Renault effort, which occupies a best-of-the-rest fourth-place standing behind the powerhouse trio of Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.

Heading into Silverstone this weekend, 13 points separates Haas from Renault while the Banbury squad has a five-point margin over sixth-place McLaren and a seven-point gap to seventh-place Force India.

The genesis of Sunday’s finish came from a strong qualifying effort on Saturday. Grosjean qualified sixth but was able to start fifth after third-place qualifier Sebastian Vettel was served a five-place grid penalty. Magnussen qualified a solid eighth.

Team boss Guenther Steiner said: “Our car seems to be best at high-speed circuits and, with Silverstone being one of them, we’re hoping to have a good result there as well.

“It was a fantastic weekend for the whole team, we can be proud of our workforce, for all the guys. It’s just a great day and on the 50th race, to finish fourth and fifth, what more can you wish for?”

Grosjean said: “It’s a great day for all of us, the whole team. They deserve such a good result with the cars finishing fourth and fifth.

“We had some luck in the race with the Mercedes cars not finishing, but it’s been a great weekend and we can really build on that.

“There are still a few things we can improve here and there but I’m happy we managed to get that long stint on the tyres. I am just so happy that we hung in there and finished fourth and fifth.”

Magnussen added: “To challenge for top five, we didn’t expect that. We finished both cars in the top-five, and that’s an incredible job from the team.

“We’ve shown this weekend that we’ve got a good car. We’ve shown all year that the car is very competitive, we’ve just got to keep going like this.”