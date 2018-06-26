Steiner looking for Haas to build on result at next stop

Guenther Steiner will be looking for the Haas F1 Team to build on their success in France at next month’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Kevin Magnussen delivered another points-paying performance by finishing sixth in Sunday’s French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet.

The effort equaled Magnussen’s second-best finish of the season, earned earlier this year at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya.

It was a best-of-the-rest result for the Banbury boys with only the heavy-hitters of Formula One ahead of him, as Mercedes, Red Bull and Scuderia Ferrari comprised the top-five.

Magnussen’s team-mate Romain Grosjean finished just outside the points in 11th for the Banbury-based outfit as his poor run continued.

The eight points secured by Magnussen gave sole possession of seventh in the constructors’ standings after the Banbury squad came into the French Grand Prix tied with Toro Rosso for seventh.

With 27 points, Haas F1 Team is now just one point behind sixth-place Force India with an eight-point margin over Toro Rosso eight rounds into the 21-race schedule.

The Banbury team had endured a couple of disappointments in the previous races in Monaco and Canada, failing to score any points at both venues, but bounced back in France on Sunday.

Team boss Steiner said: “To finish sixth, we’re very happy about it. We were a little bit lucky that Carlos [Sainz] had an issue there at the end and a little bit unlucky with [Romain] because he got a penalty.

“Now, I hope we can keep this going as we finally have the car where it should be.”

Magnussen said: “It was a good race and we had a good car, we got everything right. It was a good race for us and very happy to come back from the disappointment of yesterday.

“We knew we were still standing in a position of where we could probably do something good in the race, and it was our day.”

Grosjean added: “We pushed as hard as we could but we had some damage on the car from the first lap and that was difficult because it removed some aero-balance. I came back as hard as I could but we were just too far back.

“The car is superfast and Kevin did a great job, so I’m happy with that. But I want my turn to come because this stretch of bad luck is becoming a bit painful.”

The 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship resumes with next month’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.