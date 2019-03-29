Steiner looking for another good showing in Bahrain

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner is confident of another good show in this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Banbury team enter the Bahrain Grand Prix fourth in the constructors’ standing behind the perennial big three of Mercedes, Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull.

I think the car will be okay in Bahrain, we went well there last year, so hopefully it’ll be another good one for us Team boss Guenther Steiner

A sixth-place drive by Kevin Magnussen in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix confirmed the speed the team displayed in winter testing.

Romain Grosjean was set to finish right behind his team-mate in seventh before a loose left-front wheel ended his race after 29 laps.

As tight as the field was in Australia, expect further tightening in Bahrain, with the 15-turn track more emblematic of the kind of venues that make up the majority of the 21-race Formula One schedule.

Bahrain International Circuit rewards speed – its generous run-off areas allow drivers to push hard without the consequence of running into an unforgiving wall. Substantial track width also provides drivers options when it comes to attacking, as there is plenty of asphalt to tread on while pursuing one’s prey.

Those who have passed judgment on the Banbury team have typically been silenced in Bahrain.

Grosjean finished fifth there in the team’s rookie year in 2016 and Magnussen placed fifth in last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

In fact, in each of the team’s previous three races at Bahrain, at least one driver has finished among the top-eight.

Steiner said: “I think the car will be okay in Bahrain, we went well there last year, so hopefully it’ll be another good one for us. The big update for everyone will be in Barcelona, where it will be interesting to see more of the pecking order for the season.

“Australia seems to be a jinxed place for us. It was on the front-left wheel, we had problems last year with it and again this year. It was just an error on the pit stop.

“Again, you can’t do anything else but to practice, stay calm and just do a good job, like we did all year, so I’m confident we can get out of this one again.”

Grosjean said: “I think we’re a bit further away from Red Bull than we were hoping. I’m afraid the gap could open during the year because of the resources they have.

“We’ll definitely try to give them as hard a time as we can.”

Magnussen added: “I think it’s going to be close again, like last year. It’s obviously difficult to say what the battle’s going to be like for the rest of the year.”