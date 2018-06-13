Steiner looking for a break in France

The Haas F1 Team will be looking to bounce back in the French Grand Prix later this month following another setback.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finished 12th and 13th, respectively, in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

While the result did not garner any points, it was impressive nonetheless for Grosjean, who started last in the 20-car field and climbed to as high as seventh in the 68-lap race.

It was a gritty performance by both Haas F1 Team pilots in the seventh round of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship. Haas is tied with Toro Rosso for seventh in the FIA Constructors’ Championship with 19 points apiece, nine behind sixth-place Force India with a seven-point advantage over Sauber.

Team boss Guenther Steiner said: “It was a disappointing end to a disappointing weekend. Lady Luck didn’t quite go our way during the race.

“The only thing we can do is look forward to the next race. I’m hoping we’ll get a break at some stage and show what we can do.”

Grosjean said: “We didn’t really know quite how long we could go. We had been planning to go long, but not as long as that.

“The tyres were holding quite nicely, there was only a bit of front degradation. I was happy with the pace, the car is fast and I enjoyed driving it.”

Magnussen added: “We were thinking that 11th in qualifying was a good result. We thought that would be an advantage for the race being on a different tyre from the top ten.

“It didn’t really turn out to be that way, I didn’t get a great first lap. The Saubers had a really good start and then a Force India spun and I couldn’t get on the inside.

“Things just didn’t go our way, the car was pretty good, especially on the supersoft, the pace was good.”