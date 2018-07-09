Steiner left to reflect on the points that got away

Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner knew it was a case of dropped points in Sunday’s Rolex British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The Banbury outfit scored points for a third consecutive race as Kevin Magnussen finished ninth. But team-mate Romain Grosjean was unable to join Magnussen in the top ten as he was forced to retire 37 laps into the 52-lap race after contact with the Renault Sport of Carlos Sainz sent both drivers off the track and out of the race.

Three points-scoring finishes in a row is pretty good but I wouldn’t say I’m ecstatic about it, as it should be a lot more Team boss Guenther Steiner

Steiner said: “I think we lost quite a few points. We need to go away and evaluate what actually happened at turn one and avoid this for the future.

“This is obviously not acceptable because we keep on losing points while having a good car. I think we just need to go sit down and see what we can do to come away better, or at least where we should be.

“In the end, we’re not going home empty-handed. The guys can be proud of what they achieved.

“In the end, we have two points. Three points-scoring finishes in a row is pretty good but I wouldn’t say I’m ecstatic about it, as it should be a lot more.”

Magnussen said: “We scored two points and that’s all that matters. It was the best we could do.

“It could have been better - and it should have been - but here we are. We still scored points.”

Grosjean added: “At the beginning of the race with Kevin, I think it was a mistake from both of us. It shouldn’t happen, so we need to work on that to ensure it doesn’t happy anymore.

“That obviously cost us a lot of positions on the first corner. After that, with Carlos ([Sainz], I haven’t studied the footage, to be fair.

“It felt like he turned in quite hard on the corner and didn’t give me much room on the inside. I tried to go on the brake to avoid a contact but there was not much room for me to go.”