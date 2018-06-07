Steiner hoping for positive response from his drivers

Guenther Steiner is hoping the changes to the car will bring about an improved performance in this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The Haas F1 Team had a frustrating time in Monaco and Steiner will be looking for them to bounce back this weekend.

Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean struggled to find grip and pace at the historic street circuit, starting 18th and 19th on the grid before finishing 13th and 15th respectively.

The performance bucked the trend the Banbury team has displayed this season, consistently showing speed and vying for best-of-the-rest status behind the big three teams of Scuderia Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull.

Magnussen appropriately summed up the team’s feeling after Monaco, succinctly saying: “I’m just glad we’re out of here, and I can’t wait to go to Montreal and get back into the fight.”

As Monaco became ever smaller as drivers and crew members jetted out of the principality, Montreal quickly loomed larger. With many of its Formula One counterparts having brought updates to its race cars before Monaco, Haas instead opted for Montreal.

A new front wing and floor will join a revised bargeboard area on the Haas VF-18s and both drivers were already eyeing the potential these new parts could have before they turned a single lap at Monaco.

Steiner said: “We proved that the car is quick, it’s very satisfying to have shown up in Barcelona and continued to have the pace we did when we were there for winter testing. Sometimes just getting everything out of what you’ve got is better than to keep on upgrading.

“And sometimes with the upgrades, you need a little bit of time to make them work. Our upgrades will be coming, so we’re in a good spot.”

In six career Formula One starts at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Grosjean has three top ten finishes, including a career-best second-place effort earned in 2012, which was his first Canadian Grand Prix. Magnussen also owns a top ten in Montreal, where he finished ninth as a rookie in 2014.

Magnussen said: “We’re all looking forward to Canada and to putting some new parts on the car, getting back into our normal shape, and getting back in the fight for points.”

Grosjean echoed his team-mate’s opinion in the post-race media bullpen in Monaco by adding: “I think we should have a good car in Canada. I absolutely love it, I really enjoy racing there and it’s always a great feeling.”