Steiner aims to get back on track in Canada

Haas F1 Team boss Guenther Steiner expected no more than he got in Monaco but is expcting an improved performance in Canada.

Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean finished 13th and 15th, respectively in the 76th Monaco Grand Prix Sunday at Circuit de Monaco. It was a weekend the Banbury team will firmly want to put behind them as they look to bounce back in Montreal.

Daniel Ricciardo won the race from pole position to deliver Red Bull its 57th win in its milestone 250th race.

The sixth round of the championship was bound to be a difficult affair for the American squad after a disappointing qualifying performance on Saturday.

Grosjean started 18th and Magnussen was 19th for a race where the outcome is often determined in qualifying. Despite what they were up against, neither threw in the towel.

Grosjean said: “It was a tough race, we struggled and didn’t have much pace. Unfortunately, with no crazy thing in the race, we were always going to be in a difficult position. I think we should have a good car in Canada.”

Magnussen said: “The car that we had this weekend is not representative of what we should have. I’m just glad we’re out of here, and I can’t wait to go to Montreal and get back into the fight. Everyone on the team deserves that.

“We’re moving on. We’re all looking forward to Canada and to putting some new parts on the car, getting back into our normal shape, and getting back in the fight for points.”

Steiner said: “In the end, this is what we had to expect. We got two cars home in 13th and 15th.

“There was not much more in it, there was no damage, we drove a solid race and made up positions. Now we go onward and upward.”