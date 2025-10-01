Siip Hydrate backs Oxfordshire’s young footballers with new sponsorship

Youth football has been given a boost in Oxfordshire with a new sponsorship deal.

Oxfordshire-based hydration brand Siip Hydrate has announced its sponsorship of Oxfordshire RTC’s U9–U13 JPL squads for the 2025/26 season.

The new partnership will see Siip’s branding featured on the front of the youth football kits, at fixtures, and across RTC events. But the collaboration goes beyond visibility, with a shared focus on supporting young athletes with tools and knowledge around hydration, recovery, and performance.

Siip Hydrate produces a next-generation liquid electrolyte concentrate which is zero-calorie, has 0 added sugar and is made without the salty aftertaste often found in powders and tablets. Designed to make hydration simple, effective, and accessible, the brand has grown rapidly across the UK and is now extending its support to grassroots football.

Gareth Hamer, Director of Football at Oxfordshire RTC, said: “We are delighted to welcome Siip to the RTC family. Hydration is a vital part of football and daily life, and having a partner who shares our belief in supporting young players’ health, standards, and development is a huge step forward. Together, we can inspire positive habits that will benefit our players on the pitch and in their everyday lives.”

Alex Carter, Brand and Marketing Manager at Siip Hydrate added:

"This partnership reflects our ongoing mission to create a positive, high-performance environment for young footballers in Oxfordshire, while also connecting with the wider community through shared values of wellbeing, growth, and opportunity."

The sponsorship is set to benefit hundrds of local players and families, helping to ensure that hydration and health are seen as vital parts of football development.