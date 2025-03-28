Shutford B take Division 3 title in Banbury Table Tennis League

It's been a great season for Shutford.

Shutford B have taken the Division 3 title, ensuring a very successful season for the club with their A team having already been crowned Dvision 2 winners.

A thrilling finish to the title run-in, saw Bloxham B requiring 17 points from two matches to draw level with Shutford. They gave themselves every chance with a 10-0 trouncing of their club D team. Ian Critchley, Paul Harris and Patrick Foley were the unbeaten trio. Requiring 7 points in their final match against Bodicote H, they got off to a slow start and were 3-0 down early on, despite two of the first three matches going to 5 sets. Critchley and Harris took the doubles to give them hope, but ultimately, they fell short in a 4-6 defeat. Harry Hunt was again the star player for Bodicote with three wins, with Ben Shangkuan picking up two points and Finn Gibbs adding a further point.

In Division 2, runners-up Bloxham A completed a 7-3 win over Shipston B. David Bignell, Steve Whelton and Paul Cox took two victories apiece, with Bignell and Whelton taking the doubles. Nick Morgan took two points for Shipston and Chris Dickens added their third. Millennium C remain rooted at the foot of the table following a 9-1 loss to Bodicote E. Once again Millennium were hampered by being able to field only two players. Yao Fu and Changli Wang were undefeated for Bodicote with Rob Gray adding two points as well as pairing up with Fu to take the doubles. Johnathan Pape took a consolation point for Millennium.

In Division 1, winners Tadmarton A completed a routine 10-0 win over bottom of the table Millennium B. Barry Hook, Jason Tustain and Simon Nolan took the points for Tadmarton.

With the season drawing to a close, the focus will be on the Advertiser Cup closed championships. Preliminary rounds are scheduled for BGN school on 13th April with finals night at Mollington on the 25th of April. Sandwiched in-between is the final of the Robin Aston Handicap Trophy final on the 16th of April at Tadamarton. This season’s finalists are Bloxham C and Shipston C.