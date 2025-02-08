Shutford A remain sole undefeated team in Banbury Table Tennis League

Shutford A are now the only undefeated team in Banbury Table Tennis League

Tadmarton A, with Top 12 winner Barry Hook rested, suffered their first defeat of the season, going down 4-6 against a strong Ratley A side.

Jeff Rigby won his three matches comfortably, Brian Hobill had to settle for just two wins on the night, losing to Tony Gorman in the fifth. Simon Nolan scored two points for Tadmarton and paired up with Gorman to take the doubles. The result is unlikely to affect the outcome of the Division title with Tadmarton still nineteen points ahead of second-placed Ratley.

Bodicote A stayed defeated a depleted Ratley B side 7-3. Ratley’s Alan Cotton was player of the match, winning all three of his singles. Bodicote B chalked up another draw, this time against their club C team. Paul Rowan led the way for the C team with three wins, Harry Hunt playing up from Division 3 showed that he is a talent to watch for the future with a fine performance in his three games including one win. Dominic Barker and Kannan Nithi took two wins apiece in the singles and combined to take the doubles.

Shipston A defeated Millennium B 6-4 with Harry Smith taking his usual haul of three wins. Christian Ward and Ethan Morgan took two wins each for Millennium; their captain Imraan Arbee was unlucky to come away empty-handed after two of his matches went to five sets.

Shutford A maintained their unbeaten record in Division 2 with a 9-1 win over Millennium C, followed later in the week by the same scoreline against Shipston B. Andrew Sabin, Sean O’Keeffe were undefeated over both fixtures with Nicholas Walker adding four wins. Colin Astbury and Nick Morgan gained the sole points for Millennium and Shipston respectively. Bloxham A kept in touch in second place with a 9-1 win over a strong Bodicote D side. Neil Hodson and Richard Giblin won all their singles, with David Bignell adding two wins. Martin Bird scored the only success for Bodicote.

Tadmarton B had a hard fought 6-4 win over Bodicote E. Paul Waller and Mick Hawkins won all their singles. Nicholas Solway, Roby Gray and Changli Wang scored a point apiece for Bodicote, Wang was unlucky not to add to his tally in the singles but partnering Gray took the doubles in a close five-setter.

Bloxham C head Division 3 following a 7-3 win over third-placed Ratley C. Malcom, Charles was undefeated, Jim Jackson added 2 wins and Dawn Jackson a further point. David Grysakowski picked up two wins for Ratley, with Piotr Grysakowksi adding another point. Shutford B are in second place following an 8-2 win over Bodicote H. Mike Starkie and Ant Pugh led the way for Shutford winning all of their singles and pairing up to take the doubles. Rod Haddrell added a point, while Eddie Tait and Alan Smith gained a point each for Bodicote.

Bodicote G and Shipston C shared the points in a closely fought encounter. Steve Kay was player of the match with three victories for Shipston, Andrew Smith added two wins. For Bodicote John Keen took two victories, while Nigel Green and Paul Winch had a win each. Keen and Winch combined to take the doubles by 14-12 in the deciding fifth set.

Bloxham D defeated Shutford C, the final scoreline not reflecting the closeness of several matches, with Shutford losing all four that went to a deciding fifth set. Ivan Ocana and Sever Bazavan were undefeated, with Nilesh Patel adding two wins. Kristen Hapugoda took the consolation point for Shutford.