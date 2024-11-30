Shardlow adds Division One title to trophy cabinet

The Banbury Table Tennis League has held its divisional singles tournaments over consecutive nights.

Division One had the smallest entry with 11 players.

Defending champion Simon Nolan had to withdraw at the quarter-final stage, then in the semi-finals, Jack Shardlow defeated Millennium teammate Pete Harris, while Tony Gorman defeated Tadmarton teammate Jason Tustain in straight sets.

The first three sets of the final were closely contested, but although Gorman managed to win the third, Shardlow won the fourth set comfortably to take the title.

That victory sees Shardlow in current possession of the league’s three major trophies (Top 12, Advertiser Cup and Division One singles).

The Division Two tournament saw a round robin stage consisting of three groups of four. The quarter-final stages saw straightforward victories throughout, but the semi-finals turned out to be much closer.

Nicholas Morgan defeated Sean O’Keeffe in four while Andrew Sabin fought back from two sets down to defeat Jason Crocker 11-8 in the deciding set. In the final, Morgan prevailed by three sets to one to win the title.

The Division Three tournament saw a turnout of 13 players.

The first semi-final saw a tight battle as Richard Anstis came through in five sets against Paul Harris.

In the second semi-final Alan Smith defeated Bob Dunkin in three.

Anstis proved to be too strong for Smith in the final taking the title in three straight sets.

