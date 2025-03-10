Second-half heroics not quite enough for Banbury Hockey Club

Banbury's Harry Simons shows great skills outpacing the University defence. Pic: Louise Lepelletier.

Another long trip, this time to Nottingham University, ended in disappointment for Banbury after a 4-3 defeat.

But they retain their 7th place in the Midlands Conference League with 3 games to go and their status for next season not yet secured.

Despite going down 4 – 3 Banbury took great heart from a spirited second half come-back performance that almost earned a share of the points.

The University started at a cracking pace with the visitors way off their best form attacking down both sides and fizzing the ball across Banbury’s goal on 3 occasions in the first 5 minutes without managing to touch it home. The pressure then brought the home side a reward 2 minutes later when Nic Laming finally got the crucial touch to take an early lead.

Banbury player/coach Ben Mackey cruises past 2 University defenders to set up another attack. Pic: Louise Lepelletier

The set back seemed to awaken the visitors and the rest of the first quarter saw Banbury on the attack with Connor Roberts combining with Jordie Groenewald to find Harry Simons only for his shot to go over the bar, player/Coach Ben Mackey then used a clever cross field aerial to find Groenewald but with the same result. Jamie Boardman was able to break through the home defence and find Joe Bostock, making a welcome return to the side, but he could not make the final touch for the first period to end with Banbury in arrears.

The second quarter started well for the University when, in the first minute, their attack produced a shot that hit the post and sweetly dropped to Lamming to fire home his second past Banbury keeper Will Powell and extend the lead. Moments later Josh Nunneley made a save on the line and Powell made a fine save but the University pressure continued with them winning a penalty corner for Ben Shardlow to neatly slot home into the bottom left corner for their third of the game.

Again Banbury responded with Man of the Match Ian Reynolds showing great form in midfield and winning a penalty corner but a mix up amongst the receivers saw the chance wasted so that the first half ended with Banbury on the wrong end of a 3 goal deficit and nightmarish memories of last season’s visit when the University ran away with the game.

But, Banbury finally began to produce some of their better form as the second half started with a trade mark long aerial pass in the second minute from Nunneley to Groenewald which saw him win a penalty corner that was cooly slotted into that vulnerable low left corner of the goal to reduce the lead.

With their tails up Banbury pressed on with a duplicate move to win another penalty corner, illegally (and painfully for the defender) stopped on the line to win a penalty stroke fired home by Nunneley to further reduce the lead. Unfortunately for the visitors their dominance after the second goal led to a lapse of concentration in defence and the award of a University penalty corner with Shardlow restoring a 2 goal lead.

The final quarter began with Powell making a great save closing down a break away attack with the clearance going to Ben Millar who stormed down the University left and into the area and despite being up ended as he did so his cross found Boardman who slid the ball past University keeper Harry Tufts and make it only a one goal difference. The visitors continued to attack throughout the closing stages but were not able to score again to level the result.

Banbury Manager Steve Brooker said: “That was a disappointing outcome but we take great heart from a very determined fight back in the second half, if we could play consistently at that level for all 70 minutes we would be in the top 4 by now. We have 3 games left to secure our status at National League level and I am confident that we can please our home crowd in the next 2 home games by getting the necessary points starting with Birmingham University who we beat away from home before Christmas.”