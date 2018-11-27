Sainz signs off and helps Renault to fourth place

Renault Sport Formula One Team secured fourth position in the FIA F1 Constructors’ Championship with an outstanding result in Sunday’s Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz claimed sixth position in the 55-lap race, giving the Enstone team its best result in the championship since its return to Formula 1 in 2016.

Fourth is where we wanted to be in the championship Team boss Cyril Abiteboul

The result shows the strong progress of the team; ninth in 2016, sixth in 2017 and now fourth. The team’s 122 points more than doubles last year’s total.

Nico Hülkenberg finished the season with 69 points and seventh position in the FIA F1 Drivers’ Championship, his best finish to date. Sainz’s season total is 53 points and tenth in the championship.

Hülkenberg’s final race ended on lap one and he said: “It was frustrating to be out of the race so early and ultimately to finish the season this way.

“Overall it has been a good positive season for us with strong points and I look forward to an even better one next year.”

Sainz said: “This last race of the season firmly demonstrates all the progress made this year. I leave this team feeling very happy with what we’ve achieved and as a driver it makes me especially motivated.”

Team boss Cyril Abiteboul said: “It’s a great way to finish the season. Fourth is where we wanted to be in the championship; it’s a good result and a representation of the fantastic team effort on and off track and from both drivers.

“The race was a good summary of our year. We had a disappointing qualifying and difficult first laps but the team made excellent strategic choices in a race that went in our direction. We took advantage of very strong race pace and make sure we got to the end without any incidents.”