Sainz maintains Renault’s good start

The Renault Sport Formula One Team had a mixed weekend in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz came seventh at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with the points gained taking the Enstone team to fourth in the FIA F1 Constructors’ Championship.

We have areas to work on but we are making good progress. Let’s keep pushing Carlos Sainz

But team-mate Nico Hülkenberg had a very short race after the rear of his car was collected by a spinning Romain Grosjean.

Sainz said: “I think it’s a very positive result for me and the team. We can be very proud of what we’ve achieved this weekend as this track was not ideal for us.

“We turned things around well since Friday, did a very good start and managed to finish seventh which I think was the best we could hope for. It feels great to get another good result at home and I hope the fans have enjoyed the race.

“We have areas to work on but we are making good progress. Let’s keep pushing.”

Hülkenberg said: “It was messy into turns one and two but in turn three it got a lot messier. I saw a car spin in front of me and a lot of smoke.

“It happened very quickly so I couldn’t avoid [Romain] Grosjean spinning backwards into my car.

“It’s a pity as we were competitive, we have good pace so it’s frustrating not to have shown that.

“It’s difficult to swallow, especially when it’s not your fault. We’ll have to try again in two weeks.”