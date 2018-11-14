Six of the best for Wood as Belles run riot

Keeli Wood scored six tries as Banbury Belles beat Hardwicke & Quedgeley Quins 76-0 on Sunday.

Belles scored 12 unanswered tries in Sunday’s Women’s National Challenge Midlands Two South fixture.

Siobhan Cummings finished off an excellent move following some solid phase play from the kick-off before Wood ran in four first half tries, exploiting gaps in the visitors’ defence. Flanker Mel Beckerleg scored on her return from injury before Heather Barnes and Wood gave Belles a 52-0 lead at halftime.

After the restart, Tori Harte raced over while Cummings and Beckerleg scored in quick succession. Serena Price carried the ball hard and Wood rounded it off.