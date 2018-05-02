Shipston do their bit but now face an anxious wait

Shipston-on-Stour have done all they can to earn promotion, now they face an anxious wait to see if they will go up.

The Rams beat Woodrush 29-17 in their final Midlands Three West South fixture to stay second but third-placed Old Coventrians can pip them to promotion if they also beat Woodrush later this month.

Knowing that a bonus point victory was required, Shipston began the game at a good pace and soon had Woodrush on the back foot, defending deep in their own half. Rams opened the scoring following a line-out, the ball was won cleanly and from the resulting driving maul, captain Matt Corby claimed the try.

Woodrush’s persistent pressure eventually told and they went over. But, with Leo Brice impressing, Shipston had their best spell and Corby picked up his second try from another driving maul.

After some excellent work from Alex Hammond and Will Seys to get Shipston into a good position, Tobi Faulkner crashed over.

But Faulker was forced off following an injury and James Pither received a yellow card for throwing the ball at a player. Woodrush took advantage to bag a brace of tries to level before halftime.

After the restart, full-back Sam Cooper also had to be replaced following an injury meaning Shipston were forced to reshuffle and play the last 20 minutes with 11 forwards on the field.

It looked as though Shipston would miss out on the opportunity to go above Old Leamingtonians but they sparked into life in the final ten minutes and bagged a brace of tries to push themselves beyond reach of Woodrush.

Harry Clark scored the fourth try and clinched the bonus point when he latched on to a flat, floated pass from Dan Taylor to go over. Taylor settled it when he got on the end of an audacious chip over the defence from Harry Barnard to touch down.