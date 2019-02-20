Rams rack up the points to stay in contention

Shipston-on-Stour racked up the points as they remain on course for the Midlands Three West South play-offs.

The Rams hammered basement boys Upton-on-Severn 54-0 in Saturday’s fixture.

Shipston started strongly with Tobi Faulkner opening the scoring within 30 seconds and Rob James slotted over the conversion. The same combination soon doubled Shipston’s advantage.

James scored with a fine breakaway try, adding the conversion before the bonus point try was scored by Aaron Neal. Matt Daniells went over and James added the extras.

The final score of the first half again came from Aaron Neal but James was yellow carded before halftime.

The second half was a much scrappier affair. The Upton squad started to use the extra man and piled on the pressure, that forced Shipston errors and penalties which eventually resulted in another yellow card just as James had returned to the pitch, this time for prop Ben Summers for a deemed high tackle.

But Shipston still had just too much class for their hosts. Upton’s pressure on the Shipston line was held off and Harry Clark raced the length of the pitch for a try of his own which was again converted by James. The final score of the game came from back row stalwart George Wilcock to bring up the half-century of points.

The victory took Shipston’s points tally for the season up to 749 from 17 games but they still trail leaders Pinley by eight points.