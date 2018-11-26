Rams left to count the cost of error by referee

It was a case of déjà vu at Mayo Road where Shipton-on-Stour bowed out of the RFU Midlands Senior Vase.

Despite drawing 40-40 with Daventry in Saturday’s second round tie, the Rams exited the competition. Daventry went through as the away side and Shipston went out in the same manner as they did 12 months ago.

Shipston held the lead with only two minutes on the clock in added-time, only to concede a penalty try with almost the last play of the game.

Tries for Tobi Faulkner and Harry Clark sent the home side into a 12-0 lead before Daventry dragged themselves back into the match. Shipston gave away far too many penalties at the ruck

Shipston held firm for most of the half but Daventry’s possession and territory was rewarded with a push-over score from the final play of the half.

The second half followed much the same pattern as the end of the first period, Daventry slowly worked their way down field. Shipston’s frustration saw more penalties conceded as they attempted to disrupt the ruck and wrestle back the ball.

The mounting infringements saw Daventry edge ahead through three tries, taking them to a 26-12 lead with 15 minutes left.

The Rams cut the Daventry defence to ribbons in the final ten minutes was rewarded with tries from Matt Daniells and Tom Corby, both converted by the reliable Rob James to level.

But Shipston were informed by the referee they were winning 26-24 and proceeded to kick the ball out of touch in the final play. The referee re-counted, on the advice of the touch judge, and so to extra-time.

A knock-on straight from the restart saw Daventry regain the lead but in the second period Clark went over again after good work from James, Ed Cowper, Tom Corby and Faulkner. James converted but the restart was not gathered cleanly and Daventry regained possession.

A Daventry line-out was disrupted and a scrum awarded. After a couple of resets for the front row not setting square, the third scrum collapsed and the referee awarded Daventry a penalty try.

From the restart, Shipston were awarded a penalty 45 metres out but James saw his kick go agonisingly wide.