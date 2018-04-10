Rams keep promotion hopes alive

Shipston-on-Stour kept their promotion hopes alive with a 20-14 victory over Alcester in Midlands Three West South.

In a quality encounter both sides played some excellent attacking rugby with the Rams desperate to make up for their poor performance in the first meeting.

The Rams got off to a bright start and after several phases and good ball retention, they were awarded a penalty which Sam Cooper slotted over.

Shipston got the second score of the afternoon following a brilliant break in the middle of the park by the returning Dan Taylor. A strong hand-off enabled Taylor to shrug off a defender and, as the visitors’ fullback approached he spun the ball to the supporting Tobi Faulkner who raced over and Cooper added the extras.

After the restart, Alcester went over following a line-out five metres from the line. A driving maul was set up and they shunted their way over for a converted try. Another penalty from Cooper preceded Shipston’s best period, playing some excellent running rugby.

The pressure eventually told and Harry Clark raced up the wing and dived over in the corner with Cooper again successful. A third Cooper penalty widened the gap to 20-7 in the closing stages.

Alcester ran a number of phases, pushing Shipston back deep into their own half and with the last play of the match they pressed for one last effort and were rewarded with their second converted try.