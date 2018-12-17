Rampaging Rams cement third spot with big victory

Shipston-on-Stour cemented their place in the top three of Midlands Three West South.

The promotion chasers thumped Manor Park 73-0 at Mayo Road on Saturday in testing conditions.

The Rams got off to a blistering start and were soon 21-0 up in through tries from Harry Clark, Tom Corby and Matt Daniells, all converted by Rob James who was flawless from the tee all afternoon. Shipston utilised their kicking game effectively to gain territory and, with their line-out functioning brilliantly, put pressure on the visitors from the outset.

The game nearly boiled when the Manor Park captain got a red card following an incident with Ben Summers, making his first start for the club.

The numerical advantage only further increased Shipston’s dominance and they led 31-0 at the break thanks to a penalty from James and a try from Thomas Page after he picked from an attacking scrum and powered his way over the line from six metres.

After the restart, the Rams scored six more tries. Tobi Faulkner was first to go over following good work in the midfield from Robbie Faulkner and Tom Corby. He was followed over by George Wilcock, Daniells got his second try, Karl Slatter following a brilliant solo run and Robbie Faulkner.

It was a dominant performance from the Rams who were able to play some excellent rugby in very testing conditions, throwing the ball around in the backs and retaining possession superbly all game. The most pleasing aspect was the defence, it was resolute and rock solid all afternoon, re-aligning quickly and effectively and preventing the visitors from getting a sniff of a score.

Shipston saved probably their best try until last. Starting through the hands in their own 22, Robbie Faulkner launched an attack and the Rams flooded through in numbers to get around the ball. After passing through numerous sets of hands, the ball found its way back to Faulkner who was able to finish what he started.

The result was no more than Shipston deserved after delivered a pulsating performance. The forwards were completely dominant in the set-piece while Page and Simon Baldwyn performed well on their return.

The whole pack worked hard and carried the ball extremely well with Charlie Hollies-Everett and Tom Mylott grafting hard to retain possession. The back line were marshalled by Slatter and Robbie Faulkner at and the midfield of Corby and Tobi Faulkner created space for the pace out wide of Clark, Daniells and James.

Shipston finish the year with a trip to Berkswell & Balsall looking to make it ten games unbeaten.