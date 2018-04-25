Proud Goode delighted as players show their resolve

Banbury Bulls’ head coach Matt Goode is proud of his players no matter what happens in this weekend’s play-off fixture at Exeter University.

Goode saw his side make it 18 wins on the spin to round off an outstanding Wadworth 6X South West One campaign with Saturday’s 36-19 victory at Witney. That meant Bulls finished just four points behind long-time leaders Old Patesians who lost just twice all season, the first of those coming at the DCS Stadium.

Bulls only lost three times and drew one of their 26 games in what was a season to remember for the DCS Stadium faithful. The decision to move from the Midlands division back into the South West section has certainly paid off for the club.

Bulls did what they had to do, go out and get maximum points at Witney and that was all Goode could have asked for. Saturday’s victory saw Bulls complete the double over Witney who they beat on the opening day of the campaign, as well as enjoying Oxon Knockout Cup final success against the West Oxfordshire outfit last month.

Goode said: “We asked for five points and we got five points. We didn’t perform as well as we have done in recent weeks but we stuck to our targets and our goals, and it’s a good end to the season.

“I’m absolutely delighted the way the boys have responded and how we’ve been playing. It’s not really a case of what could have been, there are some good teams in this league, on other days we could have lost some we’d won.

“The boys have really dug in and worked hard and that is testament to our whole squad.

“I said to the boys in the huddle whatever happens next week, as a coaching staff we’re immensely proud of them. We’ll go out there and play as if we’ve got nothing to lose and see where we are next season.”