Promotion is just one game away for Bulls

An outstanding season could get even better for Banbury Bulls on the final day.

Matt Goode’s side head to Exeter for Saturday’s RFU Clubs Championship South West One play-off, looking to make it 19 wins on the spin.

If that can be achieved, then Bulls will be playing South West Premier rugby next season.

Exeter University finished second in Tribune South West One but with two points more than Bulls. So, it is a trip to the south west for Bulls who will travel down on Friday night.

Head coach Goode said: “There are two ways of looking at this play-off fixture, either it’s a bonus game at the end of a brilliant season or one that we need to win to get promotion.

“From my point of view, it’s been an excellent season, we’ve played some great rugby and the supporters have loved that. But I want to win every game we play and that includes the play-off fixture.

“There are no guarantees that we can repeat this next season so we have to try and take the opportunity when it comes along. It would be great to test ourselves in the division above next season.

“We only finished four points behind Old Patesians in the end but I didn’t expect anything less from them, they were always favourites to win the league.

“We don’t know anything about Exeter University other than they are a very young side and are a feeder club for Exeter Chiefs. I’m sure they like to play running rugby as we do, because we’re still a young side.”

Apart from Matt Powell, Jack Briggs and Sam Carr-Archer, Bulls will have a full squad to choose from.