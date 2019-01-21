Performances remain the priority for Goode

Player-coach Matt Goode says it’s still about the performance not the result ahead of this weekend’s crucial clash with Old Centralians.

Following their defeat at leaders Newbury Blues, Saturday’s fixture with Old Centralians at the DCS Stadium now looks like one Bulls have to win to get back into contention for the play-off spot in Wadworth 6X South West One East.

But Goode said: “I’m not looking at second spot, I’m focusing on performances and we’ll finish where we deserve to come the end of the season.”

Looking back on Saturday’s defeat at Newbury, Goode said: “We had a lot of changes but we gave a good account of ourselves. We lacked a bit of structure in the last 20 minutes and Newbury defended really well. We tried what we could to break down the defence but it just wasn’t our day.”

Bulls haven’t won since the Chippenham game when Goode was disappointed with the performance. Would he swap results for performances?

He said: “Obviously results are important but for me personally its about performances. I was really disappointed at Chippenham but I’ve been really impressed with the way we’ve conducted ourselves in the past few weeks.

“We’ve had a tough run of fixtures, that’s not helped. We’ve still got some tough games ahead but I’d like to try and win every game until the end of the season.”