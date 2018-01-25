Performance delights head coach ahead of tough trip

Matt Goode was delighted with the way Banbury Bulls acquitted themselves in Saturday’s big victory over Marlow.

Bulls ran out 51-7 winners in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One fixture and Goode was well satisfied with the result and performance in testing conditions. Goode wanted to see an improvement on the previous week’s success at Grove and he got it.

Banbury Bulls' Joe Mills puts Marlow's Scott Golding under pressure

Goode said: “We knew in ourselves last week wasn’t right. That was disappointing but this week we focused on mental attitude and defence.

“The boys stuck to their guns and what we’d practiced in training and executed it well. We just wanted to build on last week and put those wrongs right.

“When we drew at Marlow earlier in the season, they played very well. Saturday was all about mental attitude.

“We did talk about playing in the right areas but when you hit some great kicks and your defensive line is working well, you stick with it and we did that exceptionally well.”

Now Goode will be looking for his side to keep their run going at Old Centralians on Saturday, where they will be looking for a ninth win on the spin.

Goode added: “If we focus and stick to our game plan and stick to our tactics like we have this week it will go well. We know Old Centralians is a tough test but we won their last season, so we’ve got to believe we can do it this week as well.”