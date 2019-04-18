Objective achieved as Bulls switch focus to cup defence

Banbury Bulls player-coach Matt Goode says it has been another season of progress at the DCS Stadium.

Despite seeing Bulls miss out on a place in the Wadworth 6X South West One East play-off, Goode has been delighted with the season’s work.

Bulls beat Witney in their final game of the season but play-off rivals Old Centralians also won to consolidate second spot.

Goode said: “We’ve got a lot of youngsters coming through and I think it’s still about consolidating at this level. Going up may have been a step too far at the moment so we need to keep building the squad.

“We’ve had some injuries which played their part but overall we’re really pleased with what we’ve achieved this season. We’ve not been at this level for very long and we’d certainly have accepted the progress we’ve made so far.

“What has really impressed me has been the depth in the squad with players being able to step up to the first team.

“We pride ourselves in bringing players through from the youth system and I’m really excited about the players for the future, it’s all about giving them the opportunity.

“If players want to join, it has to be for the right reasons, they know there is a progression here and if they perform they will get their chance in the first team.”

Now Bulls turn their attentions to the RFU Oxon County Cup final against Chinnor Falcons at Iffley Road tonight (Thursday), looking to make it four wins on the spin.

Goode added: “We’ve played a different club in every final so it will be another new challenge for us. We need to work out how effective we can be and how we can impose our game on them.

“We’ve made a lot of history over the last few seasons at the club in the finals, so hopefully we can make it four in a row.

“Matt Powell’s injury means less of a selection problem for us but I’d rather that had not been the case.

“Chinnor is a club who Joe Winpenny, Sam Stoop, Tommy Gray and I know all about, having played there and won the county cup with them.”