Mills and Leese double up as Bulls charge to biggest victory

Banbury Bulls secured their biggest win of the season in Wadworth 6X South West One East.

A brace of tries from Joe Mills and Duncan Leese helped Bulls to a 53-7 victory over basement boys Swindon at the DSC Stadium.

Bulls got off to a perfect start with only 30 seconds on the clock. Wing Jack Briggs made a break down the left before off-loading to Mills who sprinted under the posts.

Leese added the extras before gathering a knock-on from the restart and off-loading to Briggs who sprinted over. Leese converted and

Bulls extended their lead when Sam Stoop’s cross-field kick found Mills who passed inside to Leese and he put Ed Berridge in.

Tommy Gray exchanged passes with Leese to race over as Bulls made it 26-0 by halftime.

After the restart, a penalty saw Bulls get deep into the Swindon half and the backs did the rest. Leese played in Mills down the right and he beat the full-back to touch down.

Swindon finally got on the scoreboard after Peter Kewell barrelled his way over and Adam Westall converted.

But Bulls extended their lead with a neat try from the backs. Tom Burman’s deft chip over the top was gathered by Jed Boyle who won the race to touch down and Leese converted.

The backs were at it again shortly afterwards when Gray’s grubber-kick was helped on by Leese and Boyle. Leese won the race to touch down for his second try.

Two more tries followed, Gray played in Leese who skipped his way through some tired Swindon defending to score in the corner. Centre Jack Briggs and Leese showed quick hands to play in Burman who dived over in the corner to round off the scoring.