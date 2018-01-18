Lowdell delivers as Brackley turn it around to take points

Mike Lowdell kicked the crucial conversion as Brackley returned from Wellingborough OG with a 7-5 victory in Saturday’s Midlands Four East South fixture.

Typical wintery conditions did not stop a very competitive fixture between two newly formed rivals. In recent years, the fixture has been one to look out for and put in the diary, with OG winning 23-20 earlier in the season but this time Brackley took the spoils in a nail-biter.

Wellingborough had the majority of possession and territory in the first half, while Brackley were not helped by a yellow card for Matthew Arnold midway through, which they could not argue with. However their defensive efforts saw them hold firm on their own try line, defending scrums and line-outs despite the man disadvantage.

With the game starting to break up in the second half, it was Wellingborough who crossed the try line first, their number eight capitalising on a sequence of back to back penalties. But with ten minutes left, Brackley remained patient and they too took their turn to capitalise on a penalty.

With Lowdell losing his footing on a previous penalty effort, Brackley decided it was time to take the game by the scruff of the neck and kick into the corner. A perfectly executed catch and drive at the line-out resulted in James Stopps burrowing over to score and this time, Lowdell added the extras to clinch victory.