Leaders are too strong as Brackley fail to recover

Brackley’s trip to Midlands Four East South leaders St Neots was anything but a festive cracker as they were thumped 63-10.

Although Brackley started the stronger having the majority of possession, lack of execution in the final quarter cost them opportunities to get on the score board.

It was nightmare to watch from a Brackley perspective, desire and aggression was non-existent and St Neots cruised into halftime at almost a point a minute.

Brackley showed some heart in the second half, with a little bit more possession they looked okay going forwards but again the efforts in defence were severely lacking. The first entry into the St Neots’ 22 resulted in a try when number eight Matt Lowe crashed over from close range.

With Brackley trying to show a bit more flare in attack, the game opened up and St Neots’ big pack began to tire. Full-back Seb Johnson opened up and bumped off a couple of tackles to go over with ten minutes to go but it all came too late.

Brackley will have plenty of time to prepare for their next match when they will look to get back on track against struggling Thorney.