Kerr keeps his focus on the cup

Club coach James Kerr says winning the Oxon County Cup for a fourth year on the trot is one of the targets this season.

Banbury Bulls produced a great performance at beat Witney in Friday’s quarter-final. Considering the conditions, Bulls played some brilliant rugby and kept the error count very low despite the driving wind and rain.

The pack were fantastic, they set the tone and then the backs fed off that, scoring some really nice tries Club coach James Kerr

Kerr “It has to be one of the key targets for this year, we all want to do it again. It’s our cup and it’s ours to lose and we’ve got to make sure we keep it in Banbury.”

Looking back on Friday’s performance, Kerr said: “We stole quite a few and put them under pressure from the first minute. We did a great job of taking the opportunities when they came.

“We played wisely in the conditions, protected the ball. I was expecting a scrappier game, a lot of knock-ons and unforced errors considering the conditions, but the boys were fantastic.

“The boys did a great job controlling throughout, I thought Sam Stoop did a great job from fly half organising the boys. The pack were fantastic, they set the tone and then the backs fed off that, scoring some really nice tries.”