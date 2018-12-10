Kerr delighted with the performance

Head of coaching James Kerr said enjoying more possession was the key to Banbury Bulls producing a clinical performance against Wimborne.

Bulls romped to a 57-14 victory in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One East fixture at the DCS Stadium. On paper, it looked like it was going to be a tight affair but the game was over as a contest by halfway as Bulls made excellent use of their possession.

I think ultimately, we just enjoyed having more possession Head of coaching James Kerr

Kerr said: “I think the first 25 minutes, definitely, was out best performance of the season, we were really clinical. We certainly enjoyed the extra possession compared to the last few games.

“I thought we retained the ball really well, that was impressive, 57 points is fantastic as well. It was a little frustrating to concede that try at the end there but I was really pleased with our attack and defence overall.”

“We’ve been making sure the boys are there to support and supporting in the right ways. I think ultimately, we just enjoyed having more possession. You create more of those opportunities the longer you have it and I think that was something we’ve been lacking in recent weeks.”