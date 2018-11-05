Houpe bags four tries for Brackley

Brackley made it six wins from six Midlands Four East South outings.

Knowing they would have to put in a strong performance to keep the pressure on their title rivals, Brackley well and truly smashed their target as they thumped Kempton 81-0.

Throughout the season Brackley have shown suffocating defence but in this game against Kempston they showed how lethal their attack can be as well, coming away with a convincing bonus point win.

Brackley opened the scoring early on with a try through flanker Niall Morrow. That set an early theme for the game as the hosts crossed the whitewash on a regular basis throughout the 80 minutes with the try tally finishing on 13 by the time the final whistle went.

In addition to Morrow, Michael Houpe scored four tries, Seb Johnson got a brace, while Luke Kimber, Graeme Cartmell, Mark Downey on his Brackley debut, Phil Brinklow, Chris Goodall and Matt Lowe all got on the score sheet. Fly Half Dan Gray convert eight of the 13 tries as Brackley ran out comfortable winners.

Following a weekend off, Brackley will prepare for league leaders Northampton BBOB in a fortnight’s time in what will be one of the team’s biggest games this season. Brackley are just two points behind the leaders with both teams boasting a 100 per cent record.