Head coach will not take them lightly

Head coach Matt Goode will be warning his players against complacency ahead of Saturday’s game with Wimborne.

The two clubs sit next to each other in Wadworth 6X South West One East and it looks to be a close game.

I’m sure they are going to be a much tougher side this time Head coach Matt Goode

Goode said: “Looking at Wimborne’s position and their points for and against, it looks as though they have won some close games so they must have the experience and nous to do that.

“We put a lot of points on them in both fixtures last season but we will be emphasising to the players not to be complacent because I’m sure they are going to be a much tougher side this time.

“We will need to focus on the task in hand, we know a couple of weaknesses they’ve got and we’ll be looking to exploit them.”

Looking back on Saturday’s success, Goode added: “Trowbridge reminded me of how Banbury were three years ago. They’ve got some good players but cannot get that win in close games.

“They’ve not got enough experience but, if they stay up, I’m sure they will do well next season. They played some great rugby against us.

“We thought if we came here and played our patterns, we’d win but it was much tougher than that.”