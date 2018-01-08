Head coach Goode pays tribute his battling players

Banbury Bulls head coach Goode admitted he was getting prepared to address his gallant losers in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One thriller with Chippenham.

That was when Bulls were trailing 12-22 and down to 13 men after two yellow cards with ten minutes to go at the DCS Stadium. But late tries from Ed Phillips and Sam Stoop saw Banbury snatch victory with the final play of the game to win 26-22.

I had it in my head what I was going to say after the game when we lost but Sam Stoop scored a brilliant try in the last minute to give us the win Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Goode said: “I had it in my head what I was going to say after the game when we lost but Sam Stoop scored a brilliant try in the last minute to give us the win. I told a few of them off in the huddle after the game for missing some easy tackles but when you win like that its all forgiven.

“The last three games against Chippenham there has been drama in the last minute.

“When the boys were two men down we looked like we we’re going to struggle. Ten points down, two men off, the boys dug deep.

“We only had six players in the scrum and one of the backs but we dug deep and won that and then managed to get it down into their half. It showed massive character, our team ethos and belief real shone.

“We didn’t always look like winning but we’ve done a job.”