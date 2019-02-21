Banbury Bulls’ player-coach Matt Goode will not be taking Bicester for granted in the ORFU County Cup semi-final tomorrow (Friday).

The holders take on the Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North outfit at the DCS Stadium looking to book their place in the final again.

Whoever is selected we’ll have a strong side out there on Friday night Bulls player-coach Matt Goode

Bulls will start as favourites but Goode said: “We’ll put out a strong side, we need to, we can’t take Bicester for granted. There are some players I want to see come in and play.

“We’ll have to check availabilities, to be fair with the quality in our three seniors sides, whoever is selected we’ll have a strong side out there on Friday night.”

Looking back on Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One East success over play-off rivals Royal Wootton Bassett, Goode said: “We grew in confidence from start to finish and for the majority of the game we played really well.

“Sometimes the score board flatters you a bit but we thoroughly deserved that, from 1-18 the players were all fantastic.

“We can only focus on ourselves and control what we do on the pitch. We need to make sure we keep getting five points every week.

“We’ll see where that leaves us at the end of the season but beating a third place team was a massive step for us.”