Goode will demand a response from Bulls

Player-coach Matt Goode is sure his players will show their true colours on Saturday.

Banbury Bulls take on basement boys Stratford Upon Avon with their Wadworth 6X South West One East play-off hopes hanging by a thread.

Also on Saturday, Newbury Blues take on second-placed Old Centralians so Bulls will be relying on the leaders doing them a favour after Goode’s side slipped up at Salisbury.

Goode said: “There may be a ray of light at the end of the tunnel for us but we’re now relying on others teams slipping up. It’s still in our hands so we’ve got to win every game for the rest of the season.

“These are the games we have to be winning, I’m really disappointed and I’m not happy with some of the senior players, our attitude was poor at Salisbury and in training on Thursday. It’s going to be really tough to go from that to the performance of our lives this week.

“I know we’ll bounce back on Saturday, the players know they have to perform and won’t need me to tell them that. We want to put on a performance at home and pick players who train Tuesdays and Thursdays, and who want to play rugby for this club.”

Nick Pratt is unavailable and Tommy Gray has not fully recovered from injuring his elbow last month.