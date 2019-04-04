Goode wants to take the pressure off play-off race

Player-coach Matt Goode says he wants to take the pressure off the play-off race for the final two games of the Wadworth 6X South West One East campaign.

Banbury Bulls remain third but four points off that play-off spot which Old Centralians occupy and it looks increasing unlikely that Goode’s boys will be able to pip them.

Bulls travel to Wimborne on Saturday before rounding off against Witney while Centralians travel to Royal Wootton Bassett and then host Salisbury. It will need Bulls to take maximum points and Centralians to slip up for Banbury to leapfrog them.

Goode said: “I just want us to concentrate on how we perform over the last two games,

“I don’t want us to think about second, just to focus on retaining third place. If we get second that will be a bonus but it’s the performances which are most important to us now.”

Goode is already looking ahead to next season and improving the squad at the DCS Stadium.

He said: “We’ve got a great link-up with Oxford Brookes University through Joe Winpenny and there are several students there who are interested in joining us next season. They’ve seen how well players like Ed Berridge have done since they joined us and want to be part of that.”