Goode wants five wins to round off the first period

Banbury Bulls head coach Matt Goode is looking for maximum Wadworth 6X South West One East points between now and the mid-winter break.

Goode sees the next five games as ones which Bulls can win, starting with Saturday’s trip to second from bottom Stratford Upon Avon. Apart from Jimmy Manley and Dan Kirwin who are out with long-term injuries, Bulls have a full squad to choose from.

This should be the start of a good run of form for us against teams below us in the table Bulls head coach Matt Goode

All four defeats for Bulls have come against the sides above them in the table and Goode will be looking forward to playing them in the return fixtures in the new year with a full squad.

Goode said: “The aim is to win every game between now and the Christmas break, they are all matches against teams we feel we should be beating. We’ve lost to the top four but two of the games we shouldn’t have lost so we’ll be looking to put that right in the second half of the season.

“Newbury are the only team we should have any worries about playing but we’re capable of competing with the rest with a full squad. This should be the start of a good run of form for us against teams below us in the table.”

Goode is unavailable so head of coaching James Kerr will be in charge again at Stratford on Saturday.