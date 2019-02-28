Goode wants Bulls to stay on track for the play-off

Player-coach Matt Goode will be looking for Banbury Bulls to pick up from where they left off in Wadworth 6X South West One East.

Bulls travel to Salisbury on Saturday looking to close the gap on second-placed Old Centralians who meet Marlborough in what could prove to be a crucial weekend.

But Goode will make sure his players are only focused on their trip to Salisbury.

They travel there on the back of booking their place in a fourth-straight Oxon RFU County Cup final against Chinnor Falcons in April.

Goode said: “We’ve got to switch our focus to Salisbury and plan how we can try and get five points from that game.

“Different teams pose different threats, Bicester had a big strong pack but we kept them out and managed to score 40-odd points.

“We need another strong defensive display at Salisbury. We’d love to get another five points but the win comes first.

“We’re playing well enough to get the tries for the bonus point. We’ve got a strong squad available and the players are keen to finish the campaign off well.”

Goode remains on the sidelines with an ankle injury and Nick Pratt, Matt Powell and Giles Saar are also unavailable but Pete Boulton is back in contention.