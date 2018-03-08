Goode wants Bulls to show Salisbury what they can do

Banbury Bulls’ only home defeat of the Wadworth 6X South West campaign came against Salisbury.

And Matt Goode’s side will be keen to put the record straight in Saturday’s return fixture at Salisbury.

Saturday’s fixture is the first of two on the road for Bulls who visit Old Centralians. But for Goode, the focus will be on Saturday’s game at Castle Road, where he is confident the hosts will see a different Bulls outfit from the one they encountered in November.

The head coach said: “We had two big players missing that day against Salisbury, Ian Isham and Sam Stoop, who are both key in their positions. Although we went 28-5 up, we weren’t able to finish the game off on the day and didn’t have the winning mentality then that we have now.

“But, unlike in the first half of the season, we’re in a better position now and playing really well. We’re on a good run despite having a couple of weekends off through postponements.”

Second-placed Bulls endured another black weekend when Saturday’s home fixture with Royal Wootton Bassett was postponed but all the other games were also called off. So Bulls retain their three-point advantage over Chippenham who have played a game more than Goode’s side.

Club officials even tried to get the fixture switched from the DCS Stadium to the 3G surface at Bicester but the Wiltshire outfit were unable to get there.

Joe Mills should return to training this week which will mean Goode will have a full to choose from. And, with the Oxon Knockout Cup final against Witney coming up at the end of the month, Mills will be keen prove his fitness in the coming games.