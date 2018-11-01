Goode wants a positive response from Bulls

Banbury Bulls head coach Matt Goode will be looking for a positive response from his players on Saturday.

Bulls entertain Salisbury who were the only club to win at the DCS Stadium last season.

If we play well and like we can do we can match any side in this division Bulls head coach Matt Goode

That was one of only three defeats Bulls suffered last season but they have already lost four times this campaign, although two of them came against clubs expected to challenge for the title, including Newbury Blues who inflicted a first loss on second-placed Marlborough last weekend.

Goode said: “If we play well and like we can do we can match any side in this division. But we made too many errors last weekend at Wootton Bassett and it was our worst performance in three years.

“All the changes, injuries and unavailability finally caught up with us. But we were still very poor and it was a very frustrating day for me and some of the players.”

Kallum Dixey started on the bench at Wootton Bassett following his return from injury so should be in the reckoning for a starting berth on Saturday. Ed Phillips, Chris Phillips, Tommy Gray, Joe Mills and Matt Powell all return.

Sam Carr-Archer could also be back in contention but new recruit Duncan Leese, is unavailable.