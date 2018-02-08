Goode taking it one game at a time for play-off push

After seeing off the leaders, Banbury Bulls must make sure it is not a case of after the Lord Mayor’s Show.

Bulls travel to Old Centralians for Saturday’s rearranged Wadworth 6X South West One clash on the back ruining Old Patesians’s unbeaten record at the DCS Stadium. Despite Saturday’s victory, Bulls slipped to third after Chippenham thumped Marlow.

We want to continue playing well and if we win every game and we’re in the play-off, then so be it Bulls head coach Matt Goode

Head coach Matt Goode said: “The biggest thing now is to keep it going against Old Centralians. We want to continue playing well and if we win every game and we’re in the play-off, then so be it.

“The boys want to go up, they want to test themselves and they want to play. We’ll see what happens, if we keep playing like that, who knows?”

Bulls will be looking to make it ten wins on the spin at Old Centralians but Goode added: “We just keep playing, taking it one game at a time. We said we’ve got three games that are going to be hard, Old Patesians, Old Centralians and Oxford Harlequins.

“This week, we’ll focus on Old Centralians, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are, and go from there.”

But Bulls will have to do without George Grieve for the remainder of the campaign after he flew out to Australia on Monday to play for Manly.